Drake Professor’s Art Moving Around Town

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Drake University professor's artwork is now on the move.

On Monday, the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority and Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation unveiled the newest addition to the art bus series. The design was created by Drake University Art and Design Department chair Benjamin Gardner. He said the opportunity is like a dream he didn't realize he's had since he was 10 years old.

"In some senses, I think that it's two forces opposed to each other, but then the most time you spend looking at the bus you see this sort of complexity of relationship," he said.

This is the seventh bus in the series. Two designs are chosen each to wrap a bus each year.