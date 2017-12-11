Jacob Park Wants to Leave Iowa State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa State's starting quarterback at the start of the season, Jacob Park, says he wants to transfer out of Iowa State.

Park took a leave of absence for personal health reasons after Iowa State's loss to Texas. The Cyclones then won four straight games, including a shocking upset at Oklahoma with Kyle Kempt at quarterback.

Park says he failed a drug test for marijuana use after feeling the pressures of school, football, and fatherhood.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell says he'll support Park.

The Des Moines Register's Tommy Birch broke the story, and here's the article:

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/college/iowa-state/football/2017/12/11/jacob-park-plans-transfer-iowa-state-marijuana-use/942946001/