New York May Not See Many Hawkeye Fans for Bowl Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The allure of seeing New York City at Christmas time is not alluring enough for University of Iowa football fans.

The university has reportedly only sold around 1,000 of the 7,500 tickets it was allotted for the December 27th Pinstripe Bowl game in NYC. This will likely be the coldest of any bowl, and hotels near the game site are among the most expensive.

In 2011, Iowa State University reportedly sold about 5,000 tickets to fans when the Cyclones were picked to play in New York. The University of Iowa believes a number of fans may have bought tickets from the bowl website and not through the school, so the ticket numbers may not reflect fan turnout.