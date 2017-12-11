× Not Guilty Plea in Des Moines’ 25th Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in the city of Des Moines’ most recent homicide case.

Online court records show 40-year-old Michael Bell Jr. pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of first degree murder in the death of Jerry Martin.

Martin was stabbed several times in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue on October 25th and died from his injuries. A criminal complaint in the case says Bell took several weapons with him to confront Martin about a dispute over $50.

Bell waived his formal arraignment and a trial date has been set for February 12, 2018.

He remains in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $1 million.