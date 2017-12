× Paul Shirley is an Open Book, and He’s Written Two

DES MOINES – Since retiring from professional basketball Paul Shirley has switched to his next passion as an author. Shirley’s latest book ‘Stories I Tell on Dates’ is full of unfiltered moments including some from his time as an Iowa State basketball player.

Dan Winters had the chance to sit down with Paul on the Channel 13 News at Four to discuss his new book and the highs and lows of his basketball career.