× Trial in Shirley Carter Wrongful Death Lawsuit Continues

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Shirley Carter was shot and killed in her Lacona home back in 2015.

No arrests have been made in her murder, but her husband Bill and son Billy are pointing the finger at Shirley’s other son, Jason Carter.

Meanwhile, Jason Carter claims his dad pulled the trigger.

Monday, Bill Carter will be called back to the stand in the wrongful death civil lawsuit trial.

On Friday, Bill testified about the last day he saw his wife alive. He said it was the morning of June 19 and he had just dropped Shirley off after their usual coffee routine before he went to load and unload grain.

The next time he saw her, she was dead in their home.

While he was grieving, he says Jason came in the house and pointed out different parts of the crime scene. He also told Bill the office looked ransacked.

Jason Carter is expected to take the stand sometime this week.