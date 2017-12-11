Two Correctional Officers Injured During Inmate Attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa -- Two eastern Iowa correctional officers were hospitalized after being attacked by inmates.

The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office says one officer was pinned down and brutally attacked by three male inmates in the jail's maximum security area. Officers from three area departments were called to assist with the incident and help pull the officer out of the cell. A second correctional officer was also hurt in the attack and sent to the hospital.

The jail is currently on lock down and the incident is under investigation.