NYC Authorities Respond to Explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal

An explosion occurred during the Monday morning rush hour at at New York City’s Port Authority, police said.

NBC News reports multiple ambulances were requested but it was not immediately clear if the explosion was caused by gas or was intentional.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, causing major evacuations in the massive transit hub. The Fire Department of New York City said they received the call about the explosion at 7:19 a.m. local time.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the nation’s largest bus terminal and about 230,000 passengers pass through it on a weekday, its website says.