Ankeny Looks to Future with 2040 Planning

ANKENY, Iowa — The City of Ankeny is looking to draft a new plan charting future growth in the area.

The city asked for residents to comment at an event at Otter Creek Golf Club featuring the Ankeny 2040 plan. At issue is where and when growth will occur involving roads and sewer systems.

“We’re right now in a six-year span of where we’ve issued over 1,000 residential permits each of those six years,” said Eric Jensen, Director of the Planning and Building Department for the City of Ankeny. “We’ve got to be able to make sure we can provide infrastructure for all that development.”

The city will continue with its industrial development on the south edge of town.

“Most of the growth is to the north, but the plan does include growing east,” said Jensen. “Obviously growing south we’re already butting up against the existing development.”

People who would like to know more about this plan can check here.

“We have a great development community that believes in investing in the community and has made great investments in the community to date,” said Jensen. “We have a great City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission who care a lot about the community.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council plan to work on the new Ankeny 2040 plan after the first of the new year.