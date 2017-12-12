× Woman Injured in Ames Drive-By Shooting

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person late Monday night.

Police say the shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. at 504 Stanton Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police blocked off Stanton between the 400 and 600 blocks while they investigated but the area has been re-opened.

Witnesses told police the shooter was driving a dark colored sedan the drove northbound on Stanton Avenue following the shooting.

Police say there does not appear to be any imminent threat to the general public.

The victim’s name has not been released.

If you have any information non the shooting you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.