× Former Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office Clerk Charged with Theft

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – A former clerk at the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges for allegedly misappropriating funds.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Megan Lynne Strong has been charged with second degree theft in the case.

A special investigation by the Iowa Auditor’s Office identified almost $7,000 of undeposited collections for things like permit carry fees/renewals, fees for photo identification cards, and proceeds from the sale of challenge coins. The investigation examined the time period between January of 2015 and February of 2017.

Officials say during an interview with an agent from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Strong admitted to taking between $4,000 and $4,500 in cash receipts from the sheriff’s office.

Strong resigned her position at the Poweshiek Sheriff’s Office in February of 2017 after the theft was discovered.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is assisting with prosecuting Strong.