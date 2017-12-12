× Governor ‘Strongly, Strongly Disagrees’ With King’s Tweet on Diversity But Keeps Him on Leadership Team

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is keeping Republican Congressman Steve King on her campaign re-election team, despite bipartisan criticism he has received for his comments about diversity.

King tweeted these comments on Friday:

Diversity is not our strength. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, “Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.” https://t.co/ZlMXzcc87w — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

Assimilation has become a dirty word to the multiculturalist Left. Assimilation, not diversity, is our American strength. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

Tuesday morning, after a reporter asked her about King’s comments, Governor Reynolds responded, “I strongly, strongly disagree with that statement. I don’t believe that that’s reflective of Iowans. I don’t believe that’s reflective of Iowa values. I believe that diversity has made this state and this country stronger.”

The governor added, “I’m not going to get involved in the Twitter war. I’m not going to participate in that.”

When asked if she plans on keeping King as her campaign co-chair, Reynolds responded, “Yes.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann tweeted an apparent response to King’s comments on Sunday.

My views on diversity are best summed up by President Reagan: “[We]'re filled with the spirit of our land in all of its magnificent diversity…We Americans come from every continent…Ours are the faces of all humanity, just as our nation was built by the hopes of all humanity.” — Jeff Kaufmann (@kaufmannGOP) December 10, 2017

Republican’s only African-American U.S. Senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, said Sunday of King’s comments, “Very little that I can do about people who speak ignorantly.” Scott added, “The bottom line is both when Steve King and Tim Scott arrived in this country, we were actually creating diversity because the Native Americans were already here. So that is just a ridiculous statement.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price had called on Reynolds to drop King from her campaign. After she declined to do that, Price released this statement: