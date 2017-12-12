Metro Menorah Lighting Celebrates First Night of Hanukkah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Tuesday evening marked the first night of Hanukkah.

To celebrate the holiday in the metro, the first candle on the giant menorah in front of Maccabee's Kosher Deli was lit.

"Every time there is a moment of chaos, or we hear so many bad stories or so many bad things, just do another act of kindness. Yes, if you're at school or you're at home and you need to call someone, you know someone that's sick, you have a friend that's being bullied, do one act of goodness and kindness," said Motti Jacobson of Lubavitch of Iowa. "That's our mission and every bit of light that we can bring to this world."

This is the 17th lighting of the menorah. One candle will be lit each night of Hanukkah, which ends on December 20th.