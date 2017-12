× North Liberty Student Accused of Selling Drugs at School

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — A North Liberty teen is facing drug charges for allegedly selling Xanax at school.

Authorities say two 15-year-olds passed out at Liberty High School on November 30th. Both were treated and released to their parents.

They told police they had purchased the anti-anxiety medication from another student. That student is now charged with distributing a controlled substance.