NYC Trip Expensive for Hawkeye Football Fans

IOWA -- There aren't as many Hawkeye fans as expected traveling to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl coming up, and now it looks like those who are attending might be paying even more.

Radio Iowa reports flights to Memphis, where the Cyclones are playing in the Liberty Bowl, range from $300-700. Hotels are expected to be $200 a night at most, considering the holiday season.

However, flights to New York could range from just under $650 to nearly $850, and NYC hotels will average $250 per night.

Tickets for the Liberty Bowl are $20 more than Pinstripe Bowl tickets. Iowa State has already sold out.