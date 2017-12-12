× Police: Des Moines Woman Stabbed Her Boyfriend During Fight

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is in the Polk County Jail after police say she stabbed her boyfriend Monday.

Police say the stabbing happened late Monday night at an apartment at 3620 Twana Drive. They say 19-year-old Mahogany Hodges stabbed her boyfriend in the upper left arm during a fight.

A friend took the victim to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Hodges is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury.