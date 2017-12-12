× Testimony in Nicole Finn Trial Wraps Up, Closing Arguments to Begin Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Testimony concluded Tuesday morning in the murder trial of a West Des Moines mother accused of starving her adopted daughter to death.

Nicole Finn’s defense only called one witness on her behalf during the trial. Clinical psychologist Dr. Carlo Giacomoni finished his testimony Monday, claiming Finn wasn’t able to notice the condition of her children, especially 16-year-old Natalie Finn, because she suffered from PTSD and depression.

The state called a rebuttal witness to refute that claim Tuesday morning. Clinical psychologist Dr. James Dennert testified that PTSD and depression would not make Nicole forget about the ramifications associated with her actions. He also said there was no indication that she could not tell right from wrong.

Jury instructions will begin Tuesday afternoon, and closing arguments in the case are expected to begin Wednesday morning.

Natalie Finn died in October of 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest brought on by starvation.

Nicole Finn is charged with first degree murder as well as child endangerment resulting in death, first degree kidnapping, child endangerment-serious injury, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Joseph Finn, Nicole Finn’s ex-husband, is scheduled to go to trial in the case January 8, 2018. He is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, first degree kidnapping, child endangerment-serious injury, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Some of the charges relate to the alleged abuse or neglect of Natalie’s siblings.