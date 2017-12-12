× Two Dead in Western Iowa School Bus Fire

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were killed Monday morning in a school bus fire in western Iowa.

A 911 call came in shortly after 7:00 a.m. about a Riverside Community School bus that was on fire near 17840 480th Street, southeast of Oakland. Officials received additional calls that not everyone may have made it off of the bus.

When Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they found the bus completely engulfed in flame. After the fire was contained, the remains of two people were found on the bus.

The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation into what caused the fire continues.