Victims Identified in Deadly Western Iowa School Bus Fire

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa – The names of a bus driver and a student who were killed Tuesday morning in a school bus fire in western Iowa have been released.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 74-year-old Donald Hendricks of Carson and 16-year-old Megan Klindt of rural Pottawattamie County died in the fire.

A 911 call came in shortly after 7:00 a.m. about a Riverside Community School bus that was on fire near 17840 480th Street, southeast of Oakland. Officials received additional calls that not everyone may have made it off of the bus.

When Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they found the bus completely engulfed in flame. After the fire was contained by the Oakland and Carson fire departments, the remains of Hendricks and Klindt were found on the bus.

Officials say the bus was backing out of a driveway when it ended up in the ditch and caught fire. The source of the fire remains under investigation.

There was no one else on the bus at the time of the fire.