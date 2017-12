Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Chanukah started Tuesday night and it lasts eight days.

The holiday is a Jewish celebration with the lighting of the menorah, games, gifts and traditional food.

Wednesday night at the Brenton Skating Plaza people can experience a part of the holiday with hot latkes, doughnuts, music and more. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

There is a special rate of $6.00 per person, and it includes skates.