Closing Arguments Begin Wednesday in Nicole Finn Murder Trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jurors will hear closing arguments Wednesday in the Nicole Finn murder trial.

The West Des Moines mother is accused of starving her 16-year-old adopted daughter Natalie to death in October of 2016.

Tuesday, the prosecution called a rebuttal witness. Psychiatrist James Dennert was brought in to refute the testimony given by another doctor, the only witness for the defense.

Dr. Dennert says while Nicole does suffer from severe depression and PTSD, there is no proof that those disorders caused her actions.

“Nothing indicated she had a mental defect that would stop her from forming intent,” Dennert testified.

Jury instructions were given Tuesday afternoon and closing arguments are starting Wednesday morning. Deliberations will begin after that.

Nicole Finn also faces three charges of first degree kidnapping related to her other children.

Her ex-husband, Joseph Finn, faces one count of first degree kidnapping. His trial is scheduled for January of 2018.

Channel 13 will let you know as soon as there is a verdict in the case.