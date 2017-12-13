Ryan Malone Un-retires, Joins Iowa for Shot at the Olympics

DES MOINES -- Ryan Malone has already completed his career in the NHL when he retired from hockey two-years ago. Now, at 38-years old, Malone is back on the ice with the Iowa Wild. His motivation? One more shot at Olympic gold.
