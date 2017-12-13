× SUV Plows Through Wrought-Iron Fence, Hits House

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether a medical issue was to blame for an accident Wednesday morning after an SUV crashed into the side of a home in the Waterbury neighborhood.

It happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Polk Blvd. and Ingersoll Ave.

Police say a woman driving a red Jeep plowed through a wrought-iron fence and hit a side porch on the home. Two Roosevelt High School students called the crash in to 911.

The driver was semi-conscious and she was transported to a hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be live-threatening.

Police say the homeowner told them there may be cracks inside the home from the impact of the SUV.