Beaverdale Neighborhood Goes All Out on Holiday Decorations

DES MOINES, Iowa – About 50 households in the Beaverdale neighborhood have decorated their properties this holiday season.

People in the community can walk around Ashby and Wallace Avenue to see the lights. The community is welcomed every night from 6 to 9 p.m.

Judging for the lights started on December 11th and will end on the 19th. The prize is simply bragging rights.

Decorations on each property can include: lawn ornaments, lighting scheme, moving figures, luminaries, etc.

The lights will be up until December 31st.