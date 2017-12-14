NTSB Looking at Recall Notice in Fatal Bus Fire Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND, Iowa -- The National Transportation Safety Board says it is still too early to know what caused a fatal fire on a bus in western Iowa this week.

74-year old bus driver Donald Hendricks and 16-year old Megan Klindt were killed when the bus caught fire on a gravel road near the town of Oakland on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the bus was backing out of a driveway when it went into a ditch and caught fire. Federal investigators say they are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation but one thing has caught their attention.

"At the present time we are aware of a safety recall issued by NHSTA for school buses similar to the one involved in this incident," says Pete Kotowski with the NTSB, "We are currently through with that and working with NHSTA and with the manufacturer. That recall involved an issue with the electrical circuitry." Kotowski stresses that it is too early to know if that was the cause but it is something they are looking at.A preliminary report of findings in the investigation is expected within a month.