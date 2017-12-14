Reynolds to Talk Trade in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is headed to Washington D.C. to talk about Iowa trade.

She will be joined by four other governors to meet Vice President Mike Pence and talk about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

She will talk about NAFTA's importance to Iowa's economy, representing agriculture and manufacturing.

While she agrees with modernizing NAFTA and fair and free trade, she says Canada and Mexico are the top two trading partners with Iowa.

Reynolds says she understands the negotiation process must play out, but points out that there are vulnerable commodity prices right now, "We need to be very conscientious of that. And while they say, 'Do no harm to ag.' Any time we're talking about NAFTA or possible withdrawals, that has an impact on the prices."

Reynolds says with farm prices the way they are, she wants to make sure there is a robust Renewable Fuel Standard as well as maintaining an existing footprint with trading partners while looking for opportunities to expand.