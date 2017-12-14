× ‘Suspicious’ Ankeny Incident Prompts Reminder from Police About Kids’ Safety

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are warning families about suspicious activity after receiving a report that a woman approached two children.

Police say the woman was driving a black vehicle and she approached the kids along the 3500 block of Sawgrass Parkway Tuesday. The two were on their way home from school.

The incident has the Ankeny Police Department encouraging parents to talk about personal safety with their children. That includes being aware of your surroundings, not talking to strangers, and reporting any suspicious activity to police.

Officers are still searching for the driver.