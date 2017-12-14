Ultra Competitive Tyreke Locure is Just Getting Started

DES MOINES -- Tyreke Locure surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this year, and he's just getting started. At 16 years old Locure is the center of attention on a North basketball team that lives in the spotlight. Locure's goal is to guide North to its first state championship, then fulfill the dream of playing D1.
