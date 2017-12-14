“Wave” of Support Brings Big Donation to UI Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An idea to sell a few shirts turned into a big donation that will help kids battling illness.

The creators of the "Iowa Wave" t-shirt presented a check for $440,000 on Thursday to the Stead Family Childrens Hospital at the University of Iowa. The shirts celebrate the "Kinnick Wave" that began this year. At the end of the 1st quarter of every Iowa Hawkeye home game fans turn and wave to the children watching the game from the top floors of the hospital.

Three Des Moines families came together to design the t-shirt and raise money for the hospital. Thursday's donation was 100% of the profits from the sale of the shirts.