Clive Police Warn Thieves Stole Fully Automatic Weapons Overnight

CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive are looking for two men who stole more than dozen guns overnight, including seven weapons described as “fully automatic.”

It happened at Rangemaster’s Training Center at 10520 Hickman Road. Police were called the business just after 10pm when a burglar alarm was tripped. When officers arrived they found the glass entry door broken.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows two men with masks and gloves on smashed through the front door then split up once inside. One suspect broke open a display case and stole nine handguns. The other suspect went to a wall of “long guns” and stole two rifles and seven fully automatic weapons. The business does have a Federal Firearms License so it is legal for them to possess the automatic weapons. Police say the men were in and out in under two minutes.

Police say they are especially concerned about the fully automatic weapons being in the hands of criminals. If you have any information about the burglary you are asked to call Clive Police. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is helping investigate the burglary.