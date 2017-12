× Des Moines Sees Record Number of Visitors

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines area welcomed a record number of visitors last year.

According to a report by Catch Des Moines, the greater Des Moines region welcomed 13.7 million visitors in 2016. This is a 5% increase from the previous year.

Overnight trips to the city have gone up by almost 10% and visitors spent a record $838 million overall.

Visitor satisfaction also increased by 11% and visitor spending generated $2 billion to the economy.