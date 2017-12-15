× Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash Near Redfield

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a West Des Moines man was killed in a single vehicle crash near the town of Redfield.

It happened around 2:15am on Friday. A crash report shows 26-year-old Ali Saquib was eastbound on Highway 6 just east of Redfield when he failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway. His car rolled several times, ejecting him. Saquib was not wearing a seat belt. No one else was involved in the crash.