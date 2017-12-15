Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash Near Redfield

Posted 9:33 am, December 15, 2017, by

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa  —  The Iowa State Patrol says a West Des Moines man was killed in a single vehicle crash near the town of Redfield.

It happened around 2:15am on Friday.  A crash report shows 26-year-old Ali Saquib was eastbound on Highway 6 just east of Redfield when he failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway.  His car rolled several times, ejecting him.  Saquib was not wearing a seat belt.  No one else was involved in the crash.