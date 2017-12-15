× Fewer Iowa Schools Receive High Rankings This Year

IOWA — The yearly Iowa school rankings provided by the Iowa Department of Education came out this week, but not as many schools received high marks.

The Des Moines Register reports declining math and reading scores on state exams last spring are to blame. There are six rankings: exceptional, high-performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement, and priority. Only 37% of schools received exceptional, high-performing, or commendable rankings, compared to 43% last year.

Look up how your school fared on the Iowa School Report Card website.