Guilty Verdict Handed Down in April Murder of Antonio Quinn

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The man accused of a murder in Beaverdale is headed to prison.

According to the Des Moines Register, a jury convicted 26-year-old Larry Ratliff Jr. on Friday afternoon. Ratliff shot and killed Antonio Quinn last April in what prosecutors say was a drug deal that turned deadly. Police say it started out as a robbery and turned into a murder when the victim fought back.

Molly Peter, 18, is also charged with murder in this case. Police say she drove Ratliff to and from the scene of the shooting. Her trial is scheduled for January.