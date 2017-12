Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A verdict has been handed down in the Carter vs. Carter trial.

Bill Carter sat in stunned silence then began to quietly cry as the verdict was read today against his son Jason. Bill's attorneys argued that Jason had a financial motive for killing his mother, and he will now have to pay $10 million.

Police have made no arrests and filed no charges in the 2015 murder of Shirley Carter.