× Last Weekend for the Winter Farmer’s Market

DES MOINES, Iowa – More than 130 vendors will be in attendance at the last winter farmer’s market this season.

People can stock up on their favorite local products or find a holiday gift.

Some products at the winter’s market include: homemade jams, cheese, beef, holiday products and more.

Terri Sinclair known as “The Jelly Lady” sells a variety of jelly and butter flavors.

“We just meet so many awesome people. To me, it’s kind of like old fashioned. I call it front porch America, because they won’t be on their cell phones. They’ll be asking you where you are from, how you do this, and so on and so forth. We meet people from all over the world at the farmer’s market. It’s just wonderful,” Sinclair said.

Some flavors you can find include: “mojam”, “be kind to your elderly” and “raspberry rockstar.”

While Dan Good owns “Good Beards” and sells all natural made grooming products.

“It’s for the skin too. Softens, fights the dryness and irritation, dandruff, hot spots. Really just a good all around set up to take care of your beard,” Good said.

The market is held at the Kaleidoscope at the Hub and Capital Square. Hours are Friday December 15th and Saturday December 16th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.