Mother and Son Both Enter Teaching Field in Same Ceremony

AMES, Iowa- At the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences Teacher Cording Ceremony, there was a unique pair of students, getting a teaching degree.

Kathleen Robertson 47, of Madrid, along with her 22-year-old son, Zack, were both getting a teaching degree.

During the cording ceremony, Zack, and his Dad Paul Robertson placed the blue and white cord on Kathleen in the ceremony. Then, Zack and Kathleen swapped places, and the parents both put the ceremonial cord on son Zack.

Kathleen had always wanted to be a teacher, but with marriage, and kids, she decided to spend time raising her four sons.

“After my two oldest sons moved out of our home, I knew it was time,” Kathleen said in an ISU news release. “I didn’t know if I could even do it because honestly, I’ve been home so long watching Barney with my kids.”

Zack said he was inspired to be a teacher by his Mom, and by being an Eagle Scout.

“I wanted to go into teaching because there is this atmosphere of service in my family, i’m am an eagle scout,” said Zack. “I’ve been told that I’m caring and compassionate, and that I have a passion for working with kids and really caring about each one.”

Kathleen said she was well accepted and encouraged to succeed at Iowa State.

“This is what I’m supposed to do,” Kathleen said. “For someone who never thought I’d go back, I’m really glad that I did.”

Kathleen is not sure where she will teach first. Zack plans to student teach in Cedar Rapids.