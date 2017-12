Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Public Schools announced the new school hours will be in place this fall.

Beginning next academic year, elementary schools including Cowles and Smouse will start at 7:30 a.m. and let out at 2:25 p.m.

Middle schools and Ruby Van Meter will start at 8:30 a.m. and let out at 3:25 p.m.

All high schools will start at 8:25 a.m. and let out at 3:25 p.m.