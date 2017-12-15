Polk County Leaders, MedPharm Discussing Medical Cannabidiol Options in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Polk County health leaders received an update on Friday about expanding medical cannabis in Iowa, including allowing a manufacturer to supply the oil in state.

The Medical Cannabidiol Board has met four times this year to help establish some rules. Members have looked at how other states have implemented the program and considered research on the issue. The board plans to makes suggestions to the Iowa legislature as well, including allowing nurse practitioners and physicians' assistants to issue prescriptions and loosening restrictions that bar felons from receiving medical cannabis oil.

Board member Dr. Ken Cheyne says they've also discussed how patients can take cannabidiol oil. Manufacturer MedPharm has proposed five forms, but members have considered allowing a sixth option that's drawing controversy.

"One of the more controversial things the board has been thinking about is a vaporization. A lot of discussion among the board members on that," said Cheyne.

MedPharm is expected to begin supplying the oil by December of next year.