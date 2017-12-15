Volunteers to Decorate Graves at Veterans Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN METER, Iowa -- The Iowa Veterans Cemetery will once again be decorated for the holiday season, as long as volunteers are available to help this weekend.

On Friday, 2,800 fresh made holiday wreaths were delivered to the cemetery in Van Meter. It's part of the program Wreaths Across America, which helps family members and cemeteries celebrate the holidays with lost loved ones. The wreaths were purchased entirely through charitable donations.

On Saturday, family members will be allowed to lay wreaths on their loved ones' graves. Then, hundreds of volunteers will spread out to decorate the rest of the graves.