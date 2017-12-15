Warm Temperatures Mean Fewer Winter Activities at Some Outdoor Sports Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The warm weather this season is making it difficult for some Iowa businesses to operate as normal.

Seven Oaks in Boone opened for the season last weekend, and even more trails will open this weekend. Despite the unseasonably warm weather, they are able to keep enough powder on the ground. The park opened on Friday evening, but right now only the ski and snowboarding runs are open. Officials are not sure when they'll be able to open their snow tubing hills.

Sleepy Hollow Sports Park is cutting out skiing and snowboarding on its hills. Instead, it will focus on prepping runs for tubing, mini-luge and zip-fly sleds.

Officials say the reason for the change in policy is a change in the weather. The park needs temperatures to stay at or below 26 degrees for an extended period of time to make snow. They used to be able to count on that 20 years ago, but owners say something has changed.

"It seems like our colder weather is coming a month behind when it normally is," said Sleepy Hollow President Rick Flatt. "We've been doing skiing and snowboarding for the last 20 years, and I think the pattern is pretty evident."

Sleepy Hollow opens for the season on Saturday.