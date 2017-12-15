West Des Moines Schools Raising Money for Teacher Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The West Des Moines school community is hosting a benefit to raise money for a teacher diagnosed with cancer.

Joe Turner is listed as a band instructor at Valley High School and has been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The school is holding a concert headlined by the Des Moines Big Band at the Valley High School Staplin Performing Arts Center on Saturday, as well as hosting a silent auction to benefit Turner.

The Jammin' for Joe event starts with the silent auction at 6 p.m., and the concert is expected to start at 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.