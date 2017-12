Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The marquee matchup at the Hy-Vee classic goes to Iowa State. After trailing by 3 at the half, the Cyclones used a big 2nd half run to pull away from Northern Iowa 76-65. Freshman Lindell Wigginton led the way with 20 points. Nick Weiler-Babb added 15 points and 9 rebounds for ISU.

Wyatt Lohaus led the Panthers with 16 points.

Thats 8 straight wins for Iowa State, Cyclones improve to 8-2. UNI falls to 8-3.