DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some Des Moines residents received a rude awaking in the middle of the night.

Around 2:40 on Saturday morning, neighbors say they heard a loud explosion that led to a nearby home engulfed in flames. Des Moines firefighters were dispatched to 2521 Lyon Street.

The home was vacant and no one was injured. Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:55 a.m.

Authorities have not released the cause of the fire, and it remains under investigation.