DES MOINES - Tyler Cook led the Hawkeyes with 23 points, Jordan Bohannon added 15, and Nicholas Baer recorded a double double as Iowa ran away from Drake in game 1 of the Hy-Vee Classic 90-64.

It was a back and forth game much of the first half, but Iowa ended the half on a 19-8 run to lead by 7 at the break. 2nd half was all black and gold.

Nick McGlynn led Drake with 14 points, Reed Timmer chipped in 13.

Iowa improves to 6-6, Bulldogs fall to 5-6.