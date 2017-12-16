Oldest Polar Bear in Captivity in U.S. Turns 37

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- The oldest polar bear in captivity in the U.S. celebrated her 37th birthday this week.

The polar bear's name is Coldilocks, and she lives at the Philadelphia Zoo where she's been since 1981. The zoo celebrated her big day with the birthday song and a cake only a polar bear cold love, made of peanut butter, honey, raisins, and fish.

Zoo officials say most polar bears only live for 23 years in captivity. They credit Coldilocks' long life to the care she receives from the zoo's veterinary staff and her keepers.