Skateboarder Killed in Mills County Accident

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Police in western Iowa are investigating a fatal car versus skateboarding accident.

The accident happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says 19-year-old Tyler Givens-Dunn of Omaha was riding his skateboard along Interstate 29 in the southbound lanes when he was hit by an SUV traveling northbound.

The driver, Sarah Perry, from North Carolina, was trying to pass a semi truck.

The accident remains under investigation.