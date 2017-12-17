East Village Hair Salon in the Spirit of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In the holiday season of giving, stylists at a local hair salon say by helping others, they also receive gifts in return.

"This is just amazing. Earlier I was having a private moment and feeling thankful, thankful that this could happen," says Alicia, Koster, owner of Aviva Salon.

On Sunday, the salon offered free haircuts to anyone in need. Several hair stylists from across the metro volunteered their time to help pamper guests. Koster say the most rewarding part of the day was helping boost people's confidence and self-esteem.

"We have had guests who have job interviews this week, so this was something to get them excited and make them feel ready. We were really happy to be able to offer this to them."