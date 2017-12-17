Jason Carter Arrested, Facing First Degree Murder Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- Jason Carter, the man accused of the murder of his mother Shirley during a civil lawsuit, has now been arrested.

Bill Carter and son Billy Carter sued Jason, another son, in the death of Shirley Carter. On Friday, a jury determined Jason was at fault in the death of his mother. He was ordered to pay $10 million to the estate.

The Marion County Sheirff's Office confirms Jason was arrested on Sunday and is charged with first degree murder in Shirley's death. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Jason is set to appear in court on Monday morning.