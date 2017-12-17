Metro Shooting Hospitalizes Three People

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Investigators are continuing their search for suspects involved in an early-morning shooting on Saturday that sprawled across the metro.

West Des Moines authorities say the incident began with a fight outside Vision Bar, but it didn't end there. Police say it continued with gunfire at 35th and Center Streets in Des Moines. This is where police say two victims, James Wiggins and Oscar Rich, were shot while driving a red SUV. The men and a third victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found more shell casings at a third crime scene.

Police say they are already taking measures to help curb any future violence in the area.

"Our main goal is to get a bigger presence of police officers in these areas of these clubs and let these people understand that these people didn't live here, they're visitors, and if they are going to visit, we don't want any violence going on," said a West Des Moines officer.

Police say no arrests have been made due to witnesses and victims refusing to cooperate.